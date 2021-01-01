Upcoming Event: Right of Way Virtual Information Session
Wednesday June 2nd at 7pm
ENGLISH
The Prince William County Department of Transportation (PWC DOT) will host a virtual Information Session on Wednesday, June 2nd at 7pm. During this time, the PWC DOT will provide an overview of the Right of Way Process for community members who may be affected by the Route 28 Bypass. There will be an opportunity to ask questions about the Right of Way process.
Please register and submit questions using the button below. The registration includes options for both audio (phone only) and video.
You are also welcome to submit questions or comments to the PWC DOT via:
- E-Mail route28bypass@pwcgov.org
- Phone: Call PWC DOT at 703-792-6273
- In Writing: Department of Transportation, Prince William County, 5 County Complex Court, Prince William, VA 22192
Español
El Departamento de Transporte del Condado de Prince William (PWC DOT) organizará un Ayuntamiento virtual el miércoles 2 de junio a las 7 pm. Durante este Ayuntamiento, el PWC DOT proporcionará una descripción general del proceso de Adguisicion para los miembros de la comunidad que puedan verse afectados por el desvío de la ruta 28. Habrá la oportunidad de hacer preguntas sobre el proceso de Derecho de paso.
Regístrese y envíe preguntas utilizando el botón a continuación. El registro incluye opciones para audio y video y habra traduccion a espanol .
También puede enviar preguntas o comentarios al PWC DOT a través de:
- Correo electrónico route28bypass@pwcgov.org
- Teléfono: Llame a PWC DOT al 703-792-6273
- Por escrito: Departamento de Transporte, Condado de Prince William, Tribunal Complejo del Condado 5, Prince William, VA 22192
Transportation Tuesday: Right of Way Overview
Tuesday, May 25th at 12pm
The next Transportation Tuesday, will provide an overview of the Right of Way process. Panelists will share an overview based on questions and comments received in previous information session. A recording will be published after the event. Please register and submit questions using the button below.
El próximo martes de transporte proporcionará una descripción general del Proceso de Adquisición. Los panelistas compartirán una descripción general, en función de las preguntas y comentarios recibidos en sesiones informativas anteriores. Se publicará una grabación después del evento. Regístrese y envíe preguntas utilizando el botón a continuación.
Submit Questions and Topics for Upcoming Transportation Tuesdays
Submit Questions or Comments
Looking to Participate in Future Meetings?
¿Gustaría participar en las próximas reuniones?
The next public information session will focus on broader project updates and impacts for Prince William County and will be scheduled in summer 2021. Further information on the event will be shared here.
Please reach out with any further questions or concerns by selecting the buttons below.
La próxima publicación de información se enfocará en actualizaciones e impactos generales del proyecto para la comunidad de Condado de Prince Wiliam. La reunión será programada para principios de 2021. Puede encontrar más información de los próximos reuniones aquí.
Route 28 Bypass Overview
For generations, Route 28 has been an important highway for Northern Virginia. The highway traverses Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Fauquier counties, which are growing and adding more drivers to Route 28 than ever before. More than 57,000 vehicles use Route 28 each day, creating some of the highest travel times in the region and creating adverse effects for area residents and businesses.
The [Northern Virginia] region is one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in the United States. – Northern Virginia Regional Commission
Northern Virginia accounted for nearly two-thirds of Virginia’s population growth since 2010, with its population increasing by 12.4% during the period.– UVA Today
In Prince William County (PWC), businesses and residents asked county transportation officials to find ways to address these issues. In 2016, VDOT and PWC DOT began the first phase of the Route 28 Bypass project, Plan and Design, to study options that may improve identified issues, while minimizing negative impact to residents and providing alternatives for PWC Board consideration.
In September 2020, the PWC Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the bypass. The selected location will create a four-lane Route 28 bypass in Prince William County, between the City of Manassas and into Fairfax County. Research shows this plan has the greatest long-term positive impact on traffic congestion and provides relief with the lowest cost to PWC. During the next phase of this project, Design and Engineering, PWC will look for a design that minimizes impact on homes and businesses.
During the Design and Engineering Phase, which will take approximately 2 years, PWC will select an engineering firm to complete the comprehensive and detailed design process. The complete design will determine the exact location and final design of the bypass.
The PWC Board of Supervisors will review and approve their final design. The project will then enter the right of way and utilities phase and eventually enter the construction phase. PWC will select a construction firm to break ground and manage the project to completion.
The NVTA has recently allocated $89 million toward the approximately $300 million infrastructure project. NVTA has already allocated $6 million that went towards feasibility and environmental studies. The remaining cost could potentially be covered by a $200 million bond referendum approved by County voters on November 5, 2019. The PWC Board of Supervisors will need to approve and authorize any bonds for the project.
For further detail, please select the Frequently Asked Questions button below.