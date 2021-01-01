Upcoming Event: Right of Way Virtual Information Session

For generations, Route 28 has been an important highway for Northern Virginia. The highway traverses Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Fauquier counties, which are growing and adding more drivers to Route 28 than ever before. More than 57,000 vehicles use Route 28 each day, creating some of the highest travel times in the region and creating adverse effects for area residents and businesses.

The [Northern Virginia] region is one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in the United States. – Northern Virginia Regional Commission Northern Virginia accounted for nearly two-thirds of Virginia’s population growth since 2010, with its population increasing by 12.4% during the period.– UVA Today

In Prince William County (PWC), businesses and residents asked county transportation officials to find ways to address these issues. In 2016, VDOT and PWC DOT began the first phase of the Route 28 Bypass project, Plan and Design, to study options that may improve identified issues, while minimizing negative impact to residents and providing alternatives for PWC Board consideration.

In September 2020, the PWC Board of Supervisors voted in favor of the bypass. The selected location will create a four-lane Route 28 bypass in Prince William County, between the City of Manassas and into Fairfax County. Research shows this plan has the greatest long-term positive impact on traffic congestion and provides relief with the lowest cost to PWC. During the next phase of this project, Design and Engineering, PWC will look for a design that minimizes impact on homes and businesses.

During the Design and Engineering Phase, which will take approximately 2 years, PWC will select an engineering firm to complete the comprehensive and detailed design process. The complete design will determine the exact location and final design of the bypass.